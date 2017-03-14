WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Slide-risk alert

The good news: The newest National Weather Service forecast discussion says, “Drier weather is possible Sunday and Monday.” The bad news: Rain off and on until then. And as a result, a Special Weather Statement is out, warning of increased slide risk, because: “Continued wet weather over many weeks has kept the soils of western Washington near saturation.” So if you’re in a slide-prone zone (here’s the official city map) – be extra-watchful. Here are slide-related do’s and don’ts.