WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Slide-risk alert

The good news: The newest National Weather Service forecast discussion says, “Drier weather is possible Sunday and Monday.” The bad news: Rain off and on until then. And as a result, a Special Weather Statement is out, warning of increased slide risk, because: “Continued wet weather over many weeks has kept the soils of western Washington near saturation.” So if you’re in a slide-prone zone (here’s the official city map) – be extra-watchful. Here are slide-related do’s and don’ts.

  Trickycoolj March 14, 2017 (2:56 pm)
    There was a river of chocolate milk colored water running off the Highland Park slide during my commute home Monday. I wish the city would tell us what happened and whether it’s even stable enough  to be traveling through there. 

