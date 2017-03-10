West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another stolen car to watch for

March 10, 2017 10:30 am
While some categories of crime are on the decline, per Seattle Police briefings at the community meetings we have covered lately, auto theft is not, and here’s the latest reader report: The silver Mitsubishi Diamante in the photo, license plate AZX8929, was stolen from 16th and Holden in Highland Park at 2 am, last seen eastbound on Holden. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 2017-85119. (They DO turn up, as was the case with this one spotted by a WSB reader last weekend.)

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another stolen car to watch for"

  • Swede. March 10, 2017 (11:22 am)
    I believe the VW westfalia bus that was reported stolen here recently also got back to the rightful owner. 

    • WSB March 10, 2017 (11:37 am)
      Yes, they confirmed it in a comment but no further details so I couldn’t write a separate followup.

