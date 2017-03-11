West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree trouble on Highland Park Way hill

March 11, 2017 3:50 pm
(Added 4:22 pm – reader photo – thank you!)

3:50 PM: Avoid Highland Park Way hill (between West Marginal Way SW and SW Holden) for a while – we have multiple reports (thank you!) of at least one tree down across part of the road. Heading out for a look and will update.

3:58 PM: More messages, and the scanner, confirm that the road is currently fully closed northbound (downhill).

4:22 PM: Added a reader photo, which confirms, in case you wondered, this is NOT the same spot as last month’s slide – it’s on the south side of the road, just southwest of SW Othello. The slide was on the northeast side of the road.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree trouble on Highland Park Way hill"

  • Melissa March 11, 2017 (4:26 pm)
    I wonder what SDOT is doing to address the green belt along Highland Park Way.  In a months time there has been a land slide and a downed tree. 

  • Ktrapp March 11, 2017 (4:58 pm)
    Not surprising in the least.  That entire set of trees have been leaning pretty heavily the past several months.  I think someone proactively took out a few some months back (visible in the photo near the truck), but clearly they didn’t get all the in danger trees.

