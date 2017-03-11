West Seattle, Washington

12 Sunday

UPDATE: Deadly motorcycle crash on NB 99; fifth rider killed in 5 years at Viaduct’s south end

March 11, 2017 10:30 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Alaskan Way Viaduct | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

10:30 PM: Seattle Police say they’re investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on the NB Alaskan Way Viaduct. Exactly where, we don’t know yet, but the eastbound bridge exit to NB 99 is reported to be closed. More information when we get it.

10:52 PM: SDOT confirms that the NB 99 closure starts at the West Seattle Bridge. A traffic camera indicates the crash happened on the rise to the elevated section of the Viaduct, in the stadium zone.

(Added: Traffic-camera image showing SPD investigator working at crash scene on NB Viaduct)
11:16 PM: This is at least the fifth deadly motorbike crash in that area of 99 in five years. From our archives, a crash killed a 34-year-old man in 2014, also on the northbound side, where 30-year-old Nathaniel Hammer died in 2013; less than 24 hours after that crash, a 52-year-old motor-scooter rider was killed in a crash. On the southbound curve at that end, 48-year-old West Seattle musician/therapist Lisa Mills was killed in 2012.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Deadly motorcycle crash on NB 99; fifth rider killed in 5 years at Viaduct's south end"

  • North of Admiral March 11, 2017 (11:05 pm)
    Reply

    RIP fellow rider. :(

  • Westside kid March 11, 2017 (11:19 pm)
    Reply

    Rest easy brother prays for the family 😢

  • Krista March 11, 2017 (11:25 pm)
    Reply

    I saw the body. It looks like he went over the edge on to the road underneath. RIP.

    • WSB March 11, 2017 (11:36 pm)
      Reply

      Both some early scanner traffic and also the location of the medical call – 1st Avenue S. rather than 99 – would seem to indicate that.

