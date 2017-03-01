West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

42℉

THURSDAY: City Council committee to consider new lease for West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club operation of rifle range

March 1, 2017 9:39 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

That’s the Roger Dahl Rifle Training Range at West Seattle Stadium. Tomorrow (Thursday) at 9:30 am, the City Council’s Parks, Seattle Center, Libraries, and Waterfront Committee will consider renewing the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club‘s long-running lease to operate it. (The photo is part of the item on the meeting agenda.)

The proposal is for a 12-year lease with an option for a five-year extension after that. The club would pay the city $1,000 a year, up from the $200 annual payment in the lease that’s expiring.

While the range is part of a Seattle Parks facility, the Sportsmen’s Club has been involved with it for more than 50 years, since it was built in 1961, and, as the proposed ordinance going before the council says, “through a series of agreements with Parks and Recreation, has continuously maintained the facility at its own cost and expense ever since.” The new release would continue that arrangement; the city says that before the club signed its most recent lease in 2003, “the Club repaired their firing line and put in new HVAC improvements.” The slide deck for tomorrow’s meeting also notes that the club provides a number of other public benefits, including “reduced-fee access for youth programs regarding safe and proper recreational use of firearms and archery tackle,” low-cost hunter-education programs for up to 120 students a year, and several types of “community outreach” regarding firearms safety.

Tomorrow’s 9:30 am meeting at City Hall starts with a public-comment period; if you can’t be there but are interested in this item or anything else on the agenda, the meeting will be live on Seattle Channel, cable 21 or online.

Share This

3 Replies to "THURSDAY: City Council committee to consider new lease for West Seattle Sportsmen's Club operation of rifle range"

  • Gary Moseley March 1, 2017 (10:46 pm)
    Reply

    The West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club has been operating a precision marksmanship facility on this site since 1912 (105 years).   The original facility was open air until the stadium was originally built.   The range was then nested under the wooden bleachers with old mattresses to soften the sounds as football fans cheered above.   After WW2 the facilities were located in the Quonset huts abandoned by the barrage balloon battalion stationed there.   The current facility was purpose built as a marksmanship range beginning in 1959 and finished in late 1960.   The south stadium seats were placed over the facility and the entire south complex was occupied and dedicated in 1961.    The facility is opened to the general public on Monday evenings for bulls eye recreational marksmanship.   Feel free to contact the West Seattle Sportsmen’s Club for further information about different opportunities for the public to participate in the different leagues and matches as well as safety training and Hunter Education classes.

  • Michael March 1, 2017 (10:51 pm)
    Reply

    Wish I had more notice about this!  Good luck West Seattle Sportsmen!  I do wish they had a bit better website to make it easier to know when the range was open but I’m glad this is available in the neighborhood.

    • WSB March 1, 2017 (11:02 pm)
      Reply

      I just happened to find it while reading through the City Council committee agendas. I should note that assuming the committee approves it, I believe it then will have one final vote before the full council.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann