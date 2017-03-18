PHOTOS: Artists’ reception @ Virago Gallery in The Junction

Beautiful non-rainy night – so if you’re not already busy, get out and check out art! Above, that’s Tracy Cilona, proprietor of the recently rechristened Virago Gallery (formerly Twilight) at 4306 SW Alaska. She says the name is from Latin, for “woman warrior.” Tonight, Virago has three artists in for a reception that’s continuing until 8 pm – Jordan Christianson, below, a couturier, is showing [S]HEROES: Side B:

The focus is a series of handbags inspired by woman musicians. The theme of “women in music” also runs through art painted by Mariel Andrade, who’s there tonight too:

If you don’t recognize them – Patti Smith and Poison Ivy are the musicians on the jackets in our photo (and in the top photo with Cilona, Annie Lennox and Grace Jones). While you’re at Virago Gallery tonight, you can also meet fragrance creator James Elliott:

If you can’t get to Virago before 8 tonight for the reception, this exhibit continues through month’s end at the gallery/shop in the heart of The Junction, open Tuesdays-Sundays.