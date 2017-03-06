HALA, Hi-Yu, hoops, & Town Hall for your West Seattle (and vicinity) Monday night



(Bald eagle watching M/V Walla Walla – photo by Dan Ciske)

Before we get too much further into the afternoon – four reminders for tonight, from the WSB Calendar:

TOWN HALL WITH YOUR U.S. HOUSE REP: Not in West Seattle, but this might be the closest “town hall” to our area for U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, whose district includes WS, so it’s in our calendar; 5:30 pm at the Great Hall in Town Hallhttps://townhallseattle.org/ downtown. (1119 8th Ave.)

MORGAN JUNCTION REZONING: Each of West Seattle’s three other city-designated urban villages has had a city-coordinated Community Design Workshop to talk about proposed Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning under the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda, and tonight, it’s Morgan Junction’s turn. 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, as previewed here last night, come hear about HALA and then talk about what’s proposed in Morgan Junction. (9131 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE HI-YU’S FUTURE: 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, the board discusses two options for the future, as previewed here, and the question, what would be missed without Hi-Yu, which has 82 years of history? All welcome. (2306 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE PRIDE AAU BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: Tonight, 7-9 pm at West Seattle High School, senior, junior, and sophomore boys are invited to try out. Details in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

TOMORROW AND BEYOND … look ahead via our full-calendar page.