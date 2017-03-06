DEVELOPMENT FOLLOWUP: Next round of comments for 5952 California SW microhousing

From today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, the next phase of a microhousing project we first told you about in May of last year, at 5952 California SW, north of Morgan Junction, replacing this 1925-built house and the garage building behind it:

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

Last September, we reported on the “administrative design review” phase – a process in which comments are invited, but there’s no public meeting – for the proposal. Today’s notice (see it here) is for the land-use permit; the project has downsized from the first-proposed 48 units and is now described as “a 4-story apartment building with 29 small efficiency dwelling units and 6 apartment units (35 units total). Surface parking for 5 vehicles.” (Small efficiency dwelling units is the current official city term for microhousing.) Comments will be taken until March 20th, the city says; here’s how to send in yours.

P.S. Here’s the city’s final report on the aforementioned no-meeting design review.