CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS student Katherine Fry receives award, scholarship



(Photo by Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo: Katherine Fry with zoo president/CEO Alejandro Grajal)

Chief Sealth International High School student Katherine Fry was honored at the Woodland Park Zoo‘s first-ever Thrive Leadership Awards dinner on Tuesday night. Not only did she receive the Youth Conservation Award, she also received a $5,000 scholarship. Fry was honored, the zoo says, “for contributing nearly 800 hours of volunteer service and providing leadership in the zoo’s youth programs including ZooCorps, Seattle Youth Climate Action Network, and Citizen Science Amphibian Monitoring.” She’s going to Western Washington University this fall, planning to study biology and environmental science.