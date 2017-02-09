WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: New alerts, and what’s happening now



(Constellation Park, 2:30 this afternoon – photo by Jason Bell)

4:26 PM: Following up on our midday coverage of water and mud trouble – more weather news this afternoon. First, three National Weather Service alerts you should know about:

*The Special Weather Statement about slide risk, mentioned in our earlier coverage too.



(Off Alki Point this afternoon – photo by Bruce Easter)

*Another Coastal Flood Advisory for the early-morning high tide tomorrow – the water could be at least a foot higher than predicted because of weather factors.

*Wind Advisory for 8 am-3 pm tomorrow, with sustained wind from the southwest 20-35 mph and gusts to 50 mph.

But the mud is today’s trouble. If you’re using the main Vashon Island ferry dock, for example, here’s trouble:



(Photo courtesy King County Roads)

The King County Transportation Department sent word of “a significant landslide that occurred this afternoon on 103rd Avenue Southwest near the Vashon Ferry Terminal parking lot. Crews are working to channel ferry traffic onto Vashon Highway Southwest instead of 103rd. Crews estimate it will take about eight hours to clear debris from the road. Travelers in the area should expect delays.”

Meantime, Ted Ellis sent this photo of mud along Seola Beach Drive:

Ted says, “This is one of three different slides … and part of the road looks like a pretty big wall of mud might come down.” We’re off to check on a few other things … more to come.

4:54 PM: We went back to West Marginal Way SW, a short way north of Highland Park Way, and discovered SDOT crews are still there:

One to two SB lanes are blocked there as crews work on water and debris trouble, so southbound traffic is being diverted into the center lane for a short distance. We have also gone by a trouble spot on which reported this morning – Delridge at Myrtle; the northbound lane is still fairly well puddled.