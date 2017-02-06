TRASH/RECYCLING DELAYED ALL WEEK: In case you missed this news

In case you missed this in our snow updates earlier today, we’re publishing the full announcement separately, since this will affect people long after the snow has melted: Since Seattle Public Utilities couldn’t get trucks out this morning, trash/recycling/etc. pickup will be delayed one day ALL WEEK. Here’s the full announcement:

Due to icy road conditions, there will be no residential or commercial garbage, recycling or food/yard waste pickup in Seattle today—Monday. Contractors will attempt to serve priority commercial locations this afternoon.

Weather and road conditions permitting, garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste service will resume Tuesday, on a revised schedule — with customers scheduled for pickup today (Monday) collected Tuesday. All remaining residential services will be delayed one day this week.

If your materials are not picked up by the end of the following day, please put them out on your next regularly scheduled pickup day. Customers missed this week will be allowed to set out double their normal amount of garbage, recycling and yard waste at no additional charge, on their next scheduled collection day. For service updates, please check seattle.gov/util. Follow SPU on Twitter.