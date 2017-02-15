West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

48℉

UPDATE: Slide closes Highland Park Way hill; thousands lose power

February 15, 2017 5:35 am
|      40 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(TOPLINE: Highland Park Way hill between SW Holden and West Marginal Way SW is closed because of a slide)

5:35 AM: A big Seattle Fire response is checking out a slide reported on the Highland Park Way hill near Holden. So far, they’re reporting no vehicles or structures involved, but some of the slide material is actually on the road. One texter reported a power outage; none has shown up on the Seattle City Light map yet. More to come.

5:42 AM: We have a crew headed that way. Meantime, more outage reports, mostly from Puget Ridge. And traffic is being kept off the hill. SFD crews are assessing the slide and whether it’s moving.

5:51 AM: Our crew has arrived and confirmed the road closure. Via scanner, we’ve heard that multiple power poles are “leaning” but intact. The slide is across most of HP Way at at least one point and though most of the SFD units are being dismissed because no rescuing is needed, the closure continues.

6 AM: City Light info for residents says 2,000 customers (homes and businesses) are out.

6:20 AM: SCL and SDOT are at the slide. If you are using Roxbury as an alternative, be aware that the 8th/Roxbury signal is reported to be out – and remember that intersections with nonfunctioning signals become all-way stops. Metro Route 131 is rerouted since it otherwise would use the HP Way hill. Some have reported their power’s back.

6:43 AM: Our crew at the scene has been told the closure will likely last at least through the entire morning commute – City Light is still working to locate the downed live wires, and until that’s done, engineers can’t assess the slide, which will have to be done before cleanup.

7:32 AM: City Light says via Twitter that the peak of the outage was 2,008 customers (homes/businesses) and that service has been restored to all but 380 customers. The hill remains closed.

7:49 AM: For those who asked about Sanislo Elementary on Puget Ridge, our crew went over to check. It does NOT have power but it IS open – the principal tells us that word of the outage didn’t get around in time for any other decisions to be made, and students started arriving. They’re hoping it won’t be too much longer. Now we’re headed back to HP Way hill to see if there’s an update on operations there.

8:26 AM: We’ll have some daylight photos shortly – the slide is out of cameraphone range but co-publisher Patrick Sand is headed back with images taken via long lens. He reports that it looks like a “tangled mess,” mostly across the uphill lanes, though somewhat obscured by fog. No update yet on how long it will take to clear – they’re still in assessing mode. Meantime, remember that having Highland Park Way hill unavailable is continuing to back up other outbound routes.

Share This

40 Replies to "UPDATE: Slide closes Highland Park Way hill; thousands lose power"

  • PPP February 15, 2017 (5:41 am)
    Reply

    Power is out at 16th /Myrtle near the Riverview Playfield. 

  • Robert Duncan February 15, 2017 (5:45 am)
    Reply

    I’m on 17th Ave SW and the street is without power. Seems that this is the cause. I reported the outage to Seattle City Light about 20 min ago.

    • WSB February 15, 2017 (5:49 am)
      Reply

      Thanks for the outage reports. No way to know the extent otherwise as this is just not showing up on SCL map.

      • Kelly February 15, 2017 (5:57 am)
        Reply

        We live on Kenyon over the green belt and can see most of the lower valley. It is all death except for the transfer station which has emergency lights. Our neighborhood is dark.

        • Kelly February 15, 2017 (5:58 am)
          Reply

          I meant “all dark”

          • Dr February 15, 2017 (6:58 am)

            But it’s “all death” sounds like a dispatch from the apocalypse. Which had a certain very dark humor this morning. Of course WSB would be all over covering the apocalypse because they’re that good

          • Rebecca Oshiro February 15, 2017 (8:10 am)

            Hahaha so true! 

  • Taylor February 15, 2017 (5:50 am)
    Reply

    Power out in Greenbridge at 8th and Roxbury. Reported it at 5:30am

  • Beef February 15, 2017 (5:52 am)
    Reply

    Power is out on 9th in HP as well. 

  • PBM February 15, 2017 (5:53 am)
    Reply

    Power went out about 5:15-ish on 5th Ave SW & Kenyon. Still down.

  • J February 15, 2017 (5:58 am)
    Reply

    Power back for now in Puget Ridge 

  • Kabri February 15, 2017 (5:59 am)
    Reply

    Power out at 16/SW Orchard

  • Kelly February 15, 2017 (6:02 am)
    Reply

    Power is out from the bottom of the hill all the way to the start of Hwy 599/1st ave bridge. 

  • kelly February 15, 2017 (6:23 am)
    Reply

    Power back on on 5th and Kenyon, looks to be restored down in the valley as well. 

  • Tasha February 15, 2017 (6:24 am)
    Reply

    Doesn’t look like we ever lost power, but I haven’t been outside to see what’s going on with the neighbors. 11th & Kenyon/Elmgrove.

  • Clay February 15, 2017 (6:35 am)
    Reply

    5th South and South Holden industrial area is out too.  This is East of Marginal Way South, in Southpark.  To whom it may concern. 

  • Vginny February 15, 2017 (6:35 am)
    Reply

    We have power on SW Othello.  The neighborhood halfway up the hill to the left. 

  • Another Tasha February 15, 2017 (6:57 am)
    Reply

    Power off near Sanislo. I bet the school has lost power too.

  • lorrie adams February 15, 2017 (7:07 am)
    Reply

    Thank you for this post! I was able to catch the 131 on Roxbury & 8th to get to new job. It’s only my 3rd day. 

  • Jen February 15, 2017 (7:08 am)
    Reply

    We are on SW Othello between 16th & 12th and power is out.

  • Trickycoolj February 15, 2017 (7:12 am)
    Reply

    Any relation to the fact that there have been multiple trees topped and cut down in the last few weeks along HP Way?

    • Joel February 15, 2017 (7:17 am)
      Reply

      they cut many leaning trees which may have fallen onto the road….still more need to come down.  trees were cut on right side going down the hill.  slide was on the left side.

      they also have been cutting away the ivy that is growing up the trees.  that has been taking place more on the right side as well.

  • GM February 15, 2017 (7:23 am)
    Reply

    Power out still in 17th & Myrtle. Not seeing the outage in the city power outage map.

  • Kathy Ulrich February 15, 2017 (7:24 am)
    Reply

    Still no power at 14th and myrtle. Wondering if power is on at Sanislo Elementary?

    • WSB February 15, 2017 (7:29 am)
      Reply

      I would hope we’d have heard from Seattle Public Schools if there were a problem, and we haven’t. But our crew, headed back to the scene after a brief stop at HQ, will go check.

      • Kathy Ulrich February 15, 2017 (7:31 am)
        Reply

        West Seattle Blog for the win! 

      • Vginny February 15, 2017 (8:06 am)
        Reply

        Yes, I was hoping to hear something from SPS and Transportation regarding the bus route for Concord on HPW SW. I have heard nothing.  

  • zephyr February 15, 2017 (7:44 am)
    Reply

    Has anyone noticed the big slides along I-5 north shortly after you enter from the viaduct and before the exit to I-90?  There are at least two spots on that slope to the east coming down from Beacon Hill.  Big trees came with it and you can see them broken and piled up in places.  

    • WSB February 15, 2017 (7:49 am)
      Reply

      Those have been checked out, though I don’t know what the decisions/assessments were – heard them discussed on the scanner. MEANTIME: For those who asked about Sanislo, it does NOT have power but it IS open – apparently word of the outage didn’t circulate in time for them to decide otherwise. They’re hoping power will be back soon – TR

  • 1000amys February 15, 2017 (7:51 am)
    Reply

    I’m at Sanislo. Power is out. 

    • WSB February 15, 2017 (7:52 am)
      Reply

      Thanks. We just updated – Patrick stopped by since people were asking. We asked the principal to let us know if anything changes – we appreciate updates from parents too.

      • 1000amys February 15, 2017 (7:55 am)
        Reply

        Kids are eating cereal in the dark. I heard one kid say it’s the best day ever!

        • Alki Resident February 15, 2017 (8:14 am)
          Reply

          All this time I’ve been worrying about that school not getting breakfast. Ha, kids are amazing.

  • lk February 15, 2017 (8:01 am)
    Reply

    Is this the cause of the looooong back ups on Delridge, or are there other traffic issues out there, too?  When I was just out, it was backed up south from the WS bridge all the way past Brandon.  Turned around and came back to work from home until it clears up.  Didn’t see a tweet saying bridge was open during that time.  Careful on the side streets, as people are using them to avoid Delridge.

    • Trickycoolj February 15, 2017 (8:20 am)
      Reply

      Yes you’d be surprised how many of us use HP Way to commute to places not in downtown. Maybe someday SDOT will also figure that out. 

  • Melinda J-S February 15, 2017 (8:03 am)
    Reply

    Meanwhile, down in the North Delridge valley traffic is at a standstill along Delridge Way, 26th Ave. SW, Genessee and Andover.

  • Raye W. February 15, 2017 (8:16 am)
    Reply

    Please post some “daylight” photos soon.  Great coverage WSB!

    • WSB February 15, 2017 (8:26 am)
      Reply

      Co-publisher Patrick is on his way back with some. Since it’s some distance down the hill, it’s not in cameraphone range, so I have to wait till he gets back here and downloads from the fancy camera with the mega-zoom lens. He warns that it’s not superclear as the hill is fogged in somewhat, but overall, he reports it’s a “tangled mess” still. So this is going to be a while. – TR

  • Alan February 15, 2017 (8:23 am)
    Reply

    We are out at 14th and Holly. Strange that nothing shows on the outage map . 

  • HPMom February 15, 2017 (8:28 am)
    Reply

     There’s a video posted on Q13 news website here. Looks like the slide happened on the west side of HP Way. I hope that’s right because otherwise, the slide is directly behind the homes on our block! Yikes.

    http://q13fox.com/2017/02/15/significant-mudslide-knocks-out-power-blocks-west-seattle-road/

     

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann