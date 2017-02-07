SATURDAY: Pancakes at Delridge Community Center!

By Saturday, the leftover snow is likely to be just a memory, and you’ll want to get out and enjoy the start of the weekend. Saturday happens to be Neighbor Day, with a lot going on – and you can start the day by letting somebody else make a pancake breakfast for you and your family at Delridge Community Center. 10 am-noon, $6/person, $10/couple, $20/max per family, and it all goes to help make sure more people can enjoy the programs at DCC, which is at 4501 Delridge Way SW.
West Seattle, Washington
08 Wednesday
| 0 COMMENTS