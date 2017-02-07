SATURDAY: Pancakes at Delridge Community Center!

At City Hall this afternoon, one day later than planned b/c snow canceled yesterday's meetings. ... See MoreSee Less

The Seattle City Council just voted 9-0 to lapse the City’s banking contract with Wells Fargo. Thank you to everyone who helped us do this! I sponsored an amendment the Council passed listing five US Security Exchange Commission filings that demonstrate Wells Fargo’s involvement in the DAPL--most recently 27 days ago on January 11, when Wells Fargo Securities underwrote $72 million in bonds. Thanks to Hugh MacMillan Food & Water Watch for assistance in gathering this information. #NoDAPL

