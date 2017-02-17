West Seattle, Washington

FRIDAY TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Highland Park Way closure continues; other updates

February 17, 2017 6:50 am
6:50 AM: Highland Park Way between Holden and West Marginal remains closed this morning, two days after a major slide; the city announced late yesterday that they expect to reopen it by today’s PM commute. Metro Route 131 remains rerouted.

Otherwise, no incidents in/from West Seattle so far this morning.

One note: Seattle Public Schools‘ midwinter break is next week. And Monday is Presidents Day, with holiday-level transit planned, including no Water Taxi service.

7:17 AM: Just tweeted/texted by Metro:

7:55 AM: One SFD unit is responding to a crash reported at 29th and Trenton, a few blocks west of the north side of Westwood Village.

8:34 AM: Via Twitter, Jeremy reports a bus breakdown:

8:53 AM: Watch out for some possible congestion in the 5000 block of Delridge Way SW – several SFD units are en route to check out a possible wall fire at an address on the east/northbound side.

Meantime, we’ll update here, and in a separate story, whenever we get the official word that Highland Park Way hill is open – again, SDOT has said they expect it to be open by late afternoon, before the PM commute.

2 Replies to "FRIDAY TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Highland Park Way closure continues; other updates"

  • newnative February 17, 2017 (7:27 am)
    Too bad they don’t give more notice. My #57 was about half full at 6:55, like yesterday. 

  • TuesdayJane February 17, 2017 (8:06 am)
    Is it me, or is the Metro service worse since the levy a couple of years ago? And not just on holidays.

