(Photo by Ben Ackers, from 2015 cookoff)

Do you make chili that draws raves from family and/or friends? You’re invited to enter the sixth annual Fauntleroy Chili Cook-Off. It’s coming up on Saturday, March 4th, and both vegetarian and meat recipes are welcome. Prospective entrants can contact the Fauntleroy Church office (206-932-5600 or jackie@fauntleroyucc.org) for all the details.