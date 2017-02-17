West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

51℉

BASKETBALL: West Seattle boys’ rematch with Nathan Hale

February 17, 2017 12:53 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

While the West Seattle High School boys’ second game in eight days against Nathan Hale ended the way the first one did – with a loss – the Wildcats refused to be intimidated by the nation’s #1 team. They were behind by just 3 points at halftime (29-26) and after three quarters (44-41).

The WSHS defense limited Hale’s ability to run and gun. It was another physical game, with fouls and steals, but the Wildcats just couldn’t close the gap in the final moments, and Hale got the win, 62-52. WSHS #1 Nate Pryor led scoring with 31.

The Wildcats should find out sometime Sunday who and when they play next.

Share This

1 Reply to "BASKETBALL: West Seattle boys' rematch with Nathan Hale"

  • Barbara Muul February 17, 2017 (11:25 am)
    Reply

    Great job Keffrey =Perhaps the UofW should hire you!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann