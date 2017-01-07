What are your rights as a renter? West Seattle workshop announced

If you’re renting, or planning to, and not sure about your rights – you might be interested in the “Rent Smart” workshop announced by Solid Ground for later this month:

Monday, January 23rd from 6:30 to 8 pm

Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

4408 Delridge Way SW

In this FREE workshop for current and future renters and tenant advocates, Solid Ground Tenant Counselors will cover information to help consumers:

– Know and assert their rights as tenants

– Navigate the housing search and landlord screening process

– Protect themselves from eviction and housing loss

– Learn how to get deposits back and repairs made

Please note that while Solid Ground’s Tenant Counselors are not attorneys and cannot provide legal advice, they are recognized leaders in tenant education and advocacy.

QUESTIONS? Contact our Tenant Services Workshops & Advocacy Line at 206.694.6748 or tenantwa@solid-ground.org.