West Seattle-based The Whale Trail expanding orca awareness, again

That’s a brand-new sign – in San Simeon, California – along The Whale Trail, the shore-based network of whale-watching spots established by the West Seattle-based advocacy group of the same name. The photo is from TWT executive director Donna Sandstrom, who is in California to launch six new TWT sites, including that one. And this comes as her group celebrates a new grant announced this week by a national organization:

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation announced that The Whale Trail, based in Seattle, will receive a $50,000 Ernest F. Hollings Ocean Awareness Award for their project, “The Whale Trail Northern California,” to develop interpretive signage on the northern California coast focusing on the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale (SRKW), extending the trail of signage already found in the Olympic Peninsula.

The award is one of five grants totaling $215,000 awarded by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation to expand public awareness of ocean and Great Lakes conservation issues in partnership with America’s national marine sanctuaries.

“The Whale Trail will help engage Americans in understanding how they can change the future for the southern resident orca, since all the issues that have brought the SKRW to the brink of extinction are human-caused,” said Kristen Sarri, President and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. “Supporting local partners and their efforts to conserve this magnificent species is at the heart of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation’s work and well represents the goals of the Hollings Ocean Awareness Awards.”

“The Hollings Award will make it possible for coastal visitors and residents to learn more about where and when to watch whales from shore. The northern California coast is a key part of the range for the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whales. With NMSF support we’ll build awareness of these iconic and beloved pods, the threats they are facing, and the role that we can each and all play in their recovery,” said Donna Sandstrom, founder and executive director for The Whale Trail.

The Hollings Award to The Whale Trail was provided in partnership with NOAA Fisheries. The purpose of the Hollings Awards is to foster a better understanding of ocean and Great Lakes issues that leads to increased stewardship of natural and cultural marine resources, including the eight endangered and protected species that are part of NOAA’s Species in the Spotlight campaign. The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation seeks projects that inspire local communities to conservation actions, seeking innovative ideas that partner with America’s marine and Great Lakes sanctuaries to draw needed attention to endangered species such as the Southern Resident Killer Whale.

“NOAA Fisheries is pleased to be a partner in these education and outreach projects that support stewardship of the nation’s ocean resources and their habitat,” said Paul Doremus, Deputy Assistant Administrator for Operations for NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service.

Established in 2005, the awards represent the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation’s commitment to the legacy of former U.S. Senator Ernest F. Hollings who authored an extraordinary range of laws to safeguard America’s ocean and coasts. Senator Hollings was committed to increasing knowledge of our ocean’s value through research and education.

NMSF is supporting four other organizations with Hollings Ocean Awareness Awards that support projects in California, Georgia, Michigan, and Hawaii. The five funded projects connect with a wide geography of sanctuaries in U.S. waters, and support critical education and outreach initiatives on ocean and Great Lakes conservation and endangered species awareness.

NMSF has awarded more than $1.7 million in grants through the Hollings Awards program from its Ernest F. Hollings Ocean Awareness Trust Fund and other sources since 2005 to approximately 70 organizations.