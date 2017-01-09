TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:01 AM: Good morning! While some areas outside Seattle – especially the South Sound – are having trouble with icy roads this morning, our temps have stayed above freezing. No problems reported in or from West Seattle so far.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: A few things you should know –

*The streetlight-repair work on the west end of the West Seattle Bridge is now scheduled for 9 am-4 pm Tuesday and Wednesday, as announced last week:

Westbound work will occur between 9 a.m. and noon on these days, and will require the closure of the Admiral Way exit. Motorists who would use this exit are asked to consider taking the Harbor Ave SW/Avalon Way SW exit instead. Eastbound work will occur between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on these days, during which the eastbound curb lane will be closed. The closure will extend from approximately where the roadway turns in and out of West Seattle to the Delridge Way SW onramp.

*Seattle Public Schools has a two-hours-early-dismissal day this Wednesday (January 11th).