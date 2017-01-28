SO LONG, ATOMIC BOYS: Closing day for quirky Admiral District shop

“We’ll see you around the neighborhood,” Kent Sadow assured a family that just stopped in to say goodbye in the final hours of the Admiral District retro-toys-candy-and-more shop he and wife Parris Sadow opened nine years ago.

The full name, Max and Quinn’s Atomic Boys Shop-O-Rama, is in honor of their sons – now college and high-school students, respectively. The Sadows announced in early December that they would close the shop rather than renew the lease again. And this is closing day – they’ll likely be there until about 5 pm. Not much is left to sell – party supplies, mostly – but they still have some fixtures and other items to clear out after they put up the CLOSED sign for good. Some will be donated, and some, they say, will be kept because they’re not sure what the future holds – might be more retail, someday!

P.S. One thing that’s definitely not for sale – the retro Coca-Cola bottle-vending machine by the door. Don’t even ask!

(Thanks to Gina for the tip.)