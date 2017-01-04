SALMON IN THE SCHOOLS: Local volunteers making deliveries today

For the first time since official word that the Salmon in the Schools program would continue this year, as reported here in October, volunteers are delivering eggs to participating local schools today.

Our photos were taken at Sanislo Elementary School on Puget Ridge, one of 10 schools where Judy Pickens and Phil Sweetland were stopping after picking up the eggs first thing in the morning at Soos Creek Hatchery. Three local preschools also were receiving eggs, with volunteer Jack Lawless making those rounds.

Last year, the state had warned that the eggs might not be available, for the first time in 25 years, because so few coho spawners had returned to the Sound the previous year. But this past fall’s returns were enough to convince the state to go ahead and provide eggs. The schools will rear them until they’re ready for release in Fauntleroy Creek this spring.