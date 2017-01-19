@ Morgan Community Association: From development to environment, and more

Another info-packed quarterly meeting of the Morgan Community Association last night. MoCA vice president Phil Tavel presided over the meeting at The Kenney. Here are the toplines:

MURRAY CSO CONTROL PROJECT

This project across from Lowman Beach Park is close to conclusion, a King County Wastewater Treatment Division rep told MoCA. It’s operational after three years of construction, so when the pump station at the park reaches capacity, the overflow is being stored in the million-gallon underground tank. “It has functioned successfully,” she said, though the tank hasn’t yet filled “to the top.” Right now, we’re working on “completing the community’s vision for the facility” – including landscaping and other components such as a raingarden by the front steps and a “green roof.” Crews also are working on restoration of the park across the street, with an irrigation system going in.”Everything is scheduled to be complete by the springtime,” Foley said, though the fencing at the park might be up a bit longer if the grass still needs to finish establishing. A ribboncutting ceremony will happen in the spring, too.

POLICE UPDATES

Tavel said the Southwest Precinct Advisory Committee was told that several package-theft attempts were thwarted by police officers trailing delivery trucks. Car prowls remain high (as West Seattle Crime Watch readers know) so it needs to be said again – don’t leave ANYTHING in your vehicle. “Clear out your car at night as best (you can).” Car thefts, though, have dropped a bit. But, he emphasized, “call 911” – when you see something, say something. He also told the story of how an observant neighbor helped police find the suspect in a burglary whose victims were members of his family (this case). Vigilance and arrests will help chase criminals away in the long term. Tavel also said the committee was told the precinct is adding four new bicycle officers.

QUICK UPDATES

Morgan Junction Park Expansion – February 20th meeting (time/location TBA) is planned to talk about its future

HALA Workshop – The city’s original plan for a January 23rd Morgan Junction workshop on the HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning is OFF – a new date/location is being sought

Greenway – SDOT update was read; “first phase” of outreach done, and now they’re looking at “most promising route” for one to be built in 2019, roughly parallel to 35th SW

Morgan Mural – Restoration project still under discussion; update likely at MoCA’s April meeting

Lowman Beach Park Update: Expected at MoCA’s April meeting

High Point Library Expansion Celebration: Reminder that January 28th party is planned

NEIGHBORHOOD PLAN AND HALA ANALYSIS

Also related to HALA, MoCA’s Cindi Barker explained how they had looked at the Morgan Junction Neighborhood Plan and the adopted Comprehensive Plan to see how growth had been going. It was similar to what had been projected years ago. Now, with the MHA rezoning proposals, the city is proposing 31 percent more growth than what current plans had projected. “One of those wonky things you can’t possibly explain in a newsletter,” she said.

That was a preface to feedback MoCA intends to send to the city – after attendees voted to support that – in advance of the TBA community workshop. It will tell the city “we’ve found some conflicts (between HALA MHA and the existing plans), we’ve highlighted them for you,” and the ~40 attendees were asked what they thought about sending that feedback. One attendee thought the Neighborhood Plan had expired; not so, said Cindi Barker, while observing that some city leaders had been trying to back away from neighborhood involvement.

It’s not a matter of wanting to cling to the current plan, explained Barker and Tavel. They’ve long wanted to update it – but the city hasn’t facilitated that. The letter says they want to resolve that, but want to do it “at a neighborhood-planning level” including transportation infrastructure, green spaces, businesses, and more. Some of that, Tavel elaborated, is being proposed on a “citywide” basis – but the question is whether citywide policies/philosophies are aligned with what the neighborhood wants/needs.

Concerns include how many affordable-housing units will actually wind up in Morgan, compared to market rate – will there be enough?

YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE

Tamsen Spengler explained this new way for the city to allocate Neighborhood Park and Street Fund money for community-proposed projects – both proposing and voting on them online. (We’re following up on this with the city and will have a closer look soon.)

MORGAN JUNCTION COMMUNITY FESTIVAL

Help is needed for this year’s festival, planned for June 17th – it’s an all-volunteer effort – contact MoCA if you can help, as discussions are under way now.

LEADERSHIP: Elected unanimously, the new MoCA board is:

President – Deb Barker

Vice President – Phillip Tavel

Treasurer – Eldon Olson

Secretary – Natalie Williams

Community Information – Cindi Barker

SW District Council Representative – Tamsen Spengler

P.S. The scheduled discussion of homelessness with a representative of Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s staff didn’t happen; the guest was a no-show.

MoCA meets quarterly – 7 pm on third Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October – at The Kenney. Watch morganjunction.org for updates between meetings. As pitched tonight, lots going on – so next time, come, and bring friends and neighbors – the more who participate, the more of a voice the community will have.