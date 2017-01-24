West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 2 hurt, rescued from SUV on side near Hamilton Viewpoint Park

January 24, 2017 10:46 pm
(Photos by Christopher Boffoli for WSB)

10:46 PM: A big Seattle Fire “heavy rescue” response is going to a crash scene reported near Hamilton Viewpoint Park [map]. Two people are trapped, according to scanner discussion, which also indicates that California is blocked from the park to Harbor Avenue SW.

10:53 PM: SFD crews are working to get the two people out of the vehicle. The vehicle is reported to have hit a pole, bringing down power lines, and taking out a hydrant.

11:03 PM: First patient has been extricated. Adding a photo from WSB’s Christopher Boffoli at the scene. He reports, “It is right at the curve. Literally at the intersection of California ave SW and California lane SW. One silver SUV on its side.”

11:20 PM: Christopher reports that the second person has been extricated. Both will be taken to Harborview; one has serious injuries, the other a little less serious.

11:27 PM: Christopher’s now being told at the scene that both people in the vehicle are female and neither has life-threatening injuries.

  • Emily January 24, 2017 (10:51 pm)
    At least 4 response vehicles have gone down Harbor Ave so far.  Hope they get them out! :(

  • Radioguru January 24, 2017 (10:56 pm)
    Sounds like a mess. Pole and wires down, sheared off hydrant. 2 yellow patients trapped, car on its side. Hopefully they can be extricated and their injuries are minor. 

    • Alki Resident January 24, 2017 (11:11 pm)
      2 yellow patients?

      • WSB January 24, 2017 (11:23 pm)
        That’s a form of condition assessment but it’s what they said as they arrived. Our crew at the scene has confirmed one “red,” one “yellow” – the former more serious than the latter. Both will be taken to the hospital.

  • Huck January 24, 2017 (11:06 pm)
    Wow. Just saw all the emergency vehicles go by. Checked the blog and you guys were already reporting it.  You guys are on it! Good job.

  • Radioguru January 24, 2017 (11:09 pm)
    Now hearing one patient red, 1 yellow. Yellow usually means minor injuries (bumps and bruises) red usually mean serious injuries, possibly broken bones, lacerations causing significant bleeding.

