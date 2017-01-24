UPDATE: 2 hurt, rescued from SUV on side near Hamilton Viewpoint Park



(Photos by Christopher Boffoli for WSB)

10:46 PM: A big Seattle Fire “heavy rescue” response is going to a crash scene reported near Hamilton Viewpoint Park [map]. Two people are trapped, according to scanner discussion, which also indicates that California is blocked from the park to Harbor Avenue SW.

10:53 PM: SFD crews are working to get the two people out of the vehicle. The vehicle is reported to have hit a pole, bringing down power lines, and taking out a hydrant.

11:03 PM: First patient has been extricated. Adding a photo from WSB’s Christopher Boffoli at the scene. He reports, “It is right at the curve. Literally at the intersection of California ave SW and California lane SW. One silver SUV on its side.”

11:20 PM: Christopher reports that the second person has been extricated. Both will be taken to Harborview; one has serious injuries, the other a little less serious.

11:27 PM: Christopher’s now being told at the scene that both people in the vehicle are female and neither has life-threatening injuries.