WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S EVE: Highland Park parade & Corner Bar

December 28, 2016 11:35 am
As we continue spotlighting New Year’s Eve options from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: Say goodbye 2016, hello 2017, neighborhood style, as Highland Park Improvement Club welcomes you again this year for the Not-So-Silent Night Parade and Corner Bar.

Even if you plan to be somewhere else at midnight, join HPIC for the early going, especially the parade – bring noisemakers, drums, lights, and continue the tradition! Full details are on the HPIC website. (One change this year, by the way … the brief, fiery Sage Comet display that usually follows the parade is on hiatus.)

