West Seattle, Washington

22 Thursday

37℉

City to work on SW Thistle stairway next year: What do you want to see?

December 21, 2016 2:44 pm
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | Gatewood | West Seattle news

(WSB file photo)

If you use West Seattle’s longest stairway – along the SW Thistle right-of-way, east of Lincoln Park, west of Northrop Place – you might have noticed some markings along its top section this fall, suggesting plans for future work. In fact, SDOT is planning “improvements” on the 61-year-old stairway next year. It’s the only West Seattle stairway on the map/list of 10 citywide slated for SDOT work in 2017. If you use the stairway, here’s a survey open until December 30th, asking what you would like to see done, and what the city should know before its project begins.

Share This

14 Replies to "City to work on SW Thistle stairway next year: What do you want to see?"

  • Diane December 21, 2016 (3:29 pm)
    Reply

    17 yrs in WS and never knew this staircase existed

    • Alan December 21, 2016 (3:51 pm)
      Reply

      If you didn’t know that one existed, then you may have missed others. Most people do. Here is a map.

      https://faculty.washington.edu/smott/SeattleStairs.html

      • WSB December 21, 2016 (3:58 pm)
        Reply

        We’ve lived close to the Thistle stairway for 23 years now, so it has a special place in our heart, but it’s also popular due to its status as (last I heard) the second-longest stairway in the city. Its top section is really steep, so I’ll be interested to see if they’re planning to totally revamp it or just do some cosmetic work. I had tried pinging SDOT about it a couple months ago when the markings first appeared; no reply and it fell off my checklist, until I bumped into this survey a few days ago and put it in queue … TR

  • sc December 21, 2016 (3:46 pm)
    Reply

    Diane,

    check out 

    SEATTLE STAIRWAY WALKS
    An Up-And-Down Guide To City Neighborhoods
    By Jake & Cathy Jaramillo

  • Mr Smith Jay December 21, 2016 (5:10 pm)
    Reply

    Leave it as is. Only fix rails. 

  • LarryB December 21, 2016 (6:22 pm)
    Reply

    I just wish they’d consistently clear away the overgrown foliage. It can feel like a tunnel.

    • AMD December 21, 2016 (7:25 pm)
      Reply

      Permanent resident goats?

  • Tim December 21, 2016 (7:17 pm)
    Reply

    What do I want to see? A slide! 

    • dawsonct December 21, 2016 (10:03 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you Tim, I knew I couldn’t possibly be the only one here with a sense of fun!

    • WsEd December 21, 2016 (11:17 pm)
      Reply

      With neon lights for nighttime safety

  • John Q Lincoln December 21, 2016 (8:56 pm)
    Reply

    I run up those stairs 2-3 times per week.  Maybe paint the railing but leave the stairs alone.  Replace the bench that used to be at the top.

  • mary December 21, 2016 (9:37 pm)
    Reply

      The stairs are a West Seattle treasure., leave them natural.

    We had a slide a few years back so if you want to dig out the bench , be my guest ! 

    Please don’t do much cutting to cause another slide.  If you must do something , the cement at the top is all chipped up.

  • High Stepper December 21, 2016 (10:38 pm)
    Reply

    How about a couple of lights on the upper set?  They’re a little steep & sketchy in the dark.   I agree with railings and slide idea.

  • captainDave December 21, 2016 (10:42 pm)
    Reply

    How about an escalator?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann