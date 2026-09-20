WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 26 possibilities!

(Orca Half runners on Saturday, photo by Clarence Higuera – the race repeats this morning!)

Here’s what to know for summer’s final Sunday – mostly listings from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

ORCA HALF, DAY 2: A second day today for the Orca Half, from Lincoln Park to Don Armeni, with shuttles from the finish line to start line, and running starting in waves around 7:30 am. (No road closures.)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNING CLUB: 8:30 am, meet at Alki Statue of Liberty (61st/Alki) to run with friends old and new.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: 9 am, Westies Run Club meets at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for today’s run.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE ART TOUR: Dozens of artists, spread among 16 stops where you can see how they work! It’s the second day of the free annual West Seattle Art Tour, 10 am-5 pm, interactive and printable maps here – browse the artist and location lists and decide where to go and who to see! (WSB is a co-sponsor of the tour.)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Now in the still-bountiful end-of-summer produce-and-products season, open for shopping and eating (as it is every weekend of the year, even holidays), 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC: Also in The Junction – this season’s last chance to get your gardening questions answered at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

MAKERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, monthly 206 Makers’ Market at Jet City Labs. (4540 California SW)

THE WORKS SEATTLE POP-UP: 10 am-2 pm crafting outside The Works Seattle‘s new Junction location (4540 California SW) – make shrinky-dink keychains.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? Look for it at, and borrow it from, the West Seattle Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

SECOND-TIME SALE: Second of two days to shop this curated rummage sale, previewed here. 11:30 am-3 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction.

COLMAN POOL FINALE: Noon-7 pm, this year’s last postseason weekend wraps up at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SNAIL MAIL SUNDAY AT MR. B’S: Monthly writing event at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), 1-4 pm.

WATCH THE SEAHAWKS AT THE HYDRANT: Bring your pup! Weekly watch parties, with today’s kickoff at 1:25 pm. (4541 California SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons (among other times) at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) – open 2-5 pm today, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 2:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – this month’s title, “Dandelion Wine.”

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 3-5 pm, Orville Johnson & Mark Graham at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

ARTSWEST MATINEE: First 3 pm performance of “The Chinese Lady” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW).

EVERGREEN ENSEMBLE: Choral concert, 3 pm at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee).

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: This month’s meeting focuses on neighborhood protection amid the ongoing ICE activity, 3:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, nighttime tea service with teas curated by host Jack Sanders, info here. (4547 California SW)

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Richard Gilewitz performs at 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, with prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz with the D-Lux Jazz Trio at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that should be on the WSB community Event Calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!