Welcome fall, make music, dance, play, run … the list for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Sketch sent by West Seattle artist William Wittmann)

Here’s our list of highlights for today/tonight, many – but not all! – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: It’s back! West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau) welcomes little ones and their caregivers, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, free.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW) – today’s featured speaker is retired Judge Michael Heavey.

MAYOR’S BUDGET SPEECH: Mayor Katie Wilson is presenting her first budget proposal today, starting with a 12:30 pm speech that will be streamed live by Seattle Channel.

CHESS CLUB: All levels! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm, weekly full-council meeting, with viewing/attending/commenting info on the agenda.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 4 pm online, community members welcome to hear updates on and ask questions about the tiny-house village in southeast West Seattle.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS AUDITIONS: 5-8 pm, as previewed here – sign up to get details.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS MULTICULTURAL FAMILY ENGAGEMENT: 6 pm at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th).

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

FALL EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH WITH ALICE: The seasons change at 5:05 pm, and 6:30-7:30 pm, you can join Alice Enevoldsen at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, upslope) to watch fall’s first sunset and learn about the equinox.

SING WITH THE BOEING EMPLOYEES CHOIR … even if you’re not a Boeing employee! Open rehearsals continue tonight, 6:30 pm, at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), and our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

TIM’S OPEN MIC: 6:30 pm signups, 7 pm music – weekly open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

PASS THE AUX AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm game time at Revelry Room (4547 California SW).

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm – lots of info in our ongoing calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO! Play free weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four Tuesday trivia venues – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia … 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink … 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free to play, prizes. (2306 California SW).

KARAOKE AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm until 1:30 am, sing at The Poggie! (4717 California SW)

Organizing an event, fundraiser, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!