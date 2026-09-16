VIDEO, PHOTOS: New memorial installation dedicated outside Southwest Precinct, in memory of Det. Bryan Van Brunt

(WSB photos, video)

That memorial on the plaza outside the west side of the Southwest Precinct was dedicated today, in honor of the Seattle Police detective whose badge number it bears, Bryan Van Brunt. The short, solemn ceremony featured SPD Chaplain Charlie Scoma and interim Chief Andre Sayles, after bagpipe accompaniment as family members were escorted to their seats:

The chaplain explained that the location was chosen because part of Det. Van Brunt’s patrol years were spent here,

More than 20 years of work, serving the country as an FBI Task Force member as well as the city via SPD, noted the chief.

Det. Van Brunt’s death was not immediately classified as line of duty; he died by suicide in 2019 at age 41, suffering PTSD after years of undercover work. Citywide-news reports detailed his family’s fight, which they eventually won.

Last year, he was added to the SPD memorial wall. But as was noted today, the Fallen Officer Memorial Project has sought to bring the memorials like this one out from behind closed-to-the-public doors.

The Fallen Officer Memorial Project is funded by a nonprofit, the Seattle Police Foundation.

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