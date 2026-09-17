TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC: Thursday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Thursday, September 17, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Another sunny day expected, high in the low 70s. Sunrise will be at 6:49 am today; sunset will be at 7:16 pm. (Countdown: Five days until the official start of fall.)

PATH REMINDER

The foot/bike path closure by the West Seattle Bridge, for Sound Transit work, is scheduled to continue until Sunday.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the three-boat schedule.

Check the alert page for any late-breaking changes.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays (for three more weeks).

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!