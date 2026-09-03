TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Thursday notes, as back-to-school week continues

7:30 AM: Texter reports crash on WB bridge near 99 but says no lanes blocked so far.

Earlier:

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, September 3, 2026.

BACK TO SCHOOL WEEK CONTINUES

School starts today for Highline Public Schools (grades 1-12), the district immediately south of West Seattle. Most other area schools/districts are already open.

Also, one more reminder that since last school year, school-zone speed-ticket cameras have been added on Admiral Way for Alki Elementary and on California SW for WSHS and Lafayette Elementary.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast is for more showers today, high in the mid-60s. Sunrise will be at 6:30 am today; sunset will be at 7:45 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!