PREVIEW: Fiestas Patrias parade in South Park this Saturday, with grand marshal from West Seattle

(WSB photo, 2025 Fiestas Patrias parade)

This weekend, Seattle celebrates Latin American culture heritage during Fiestas Patrias, starting with the Saturday morning parade in South Park, with a West Seattleite as this year’s grand marshal – King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who lives in North Delridge. The parade precedes an all-weekend Fiestas Patrias festival at Seattle Center downtown, both presented by Sea Mar Community Health Centers. The parade starts at 10 am from 14th Avenue South and South Henderson Street, proceeding north on 14th to South Cloverdale Street, then west to the ending point at South Park Community Center [route map]. Here’s our coverage of last year’s parade. (If you’re driving, it’s best to approach from the north or south, as Cloverdale was blocked last year at 509.)