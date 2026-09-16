HELPING: Here’s how Alki Beach cleanup turned out

We have a followup today from the organizers of a beach cleanup at Alki that was in our highlight list last Saturday. Almost 40 volunteers showed up to take on Puget Soundkeeper‘s challenge along the West Seattle and downtown waterfronts:

Photos courtesy Puget Soundkeeper

Almost 40 volunteers joined Puget Soundkeeper on Saturday for their annual Sound Sweep Series International Coastal Cleanup, held at both Alki Beach and Myrtle Edwards Park. Between both locations, 247 pounds of trash was removed, helping prevent hundreds of plastic bits and other items from being ingested by wildlife.

Different from many other cleanup events, this one included some very approachable community science. In addition to removing debris, volunteers assisted in collecting data by tallying and recording the types and quantities of the items they collect. Following the cleanup, the data was uploaded to an international database and will be used to inform environmental legislation.

On top of the 250 cigarette butts collected, volunteers also participated in the removal of several types of construction materials, Styrofoam dock pieces, fishing line, balloon debris, and other items, highlighting the various ways which waste finds its way into Puget Sound.

“My favorite part of this event is giving people hope,” says Tanya Balaji, Stewardship and Education Manager at Puget Soundkeeper. “Removing marine debris from our waterways is important, but producing data that can be used to push for legislative action makes a huge difference. It’s a really simple way for communities to join and fight for change.”

This event was part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), a global movement organized by the Ocean Conservancy, which is aligned with Puget Soundkeeper’s mission to be a trusted leader and collaborator for all communities, in court and on the water, fighting for a healthy Puget Sound.

Puget Soundkeeper thanks all of the volunteers, partners, and supporters who made this event possible and encourages the public to continue taking action to reduce plastic pollution every day.

To learn more about how to get involved in future cleanups, visit: www.pugetsoundkeeper.org.