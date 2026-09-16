BIZNOTES: Two from The Triangle

Two quick West Seattle Triangle business notes:

TRADER JOE’S HOURS CHANGE: Thanks to Ian for the tip on this: As posted at registers in the West Seattle Trader Joe’s, the store will open an hour later starting Monday, October 5th – 9 am instead of 8 am. We have an inquiry out to the company asking why the change. (Trivia note, the store marks its 15th anniversary next year.)

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS RIBBONCUTTING: As mentioned in today’s highlight list, the new paint store at 4457 Fauntleroy Way SW is having a grand-opening celebration until 2 pm today. It started with a ribboncutting:

Thanks to the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce for the photo. The store is in a former Midas location that closed in 2019.