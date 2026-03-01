WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes!

(Saturday sunset, photographed by Sam Verbon)

March is here! We start with a traffic alert from WSDOT, for those heading off-peninsula:

From 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. (today) all lanes of northbound State Route 99, the left lane of southbound SR 99 between Harrison and North 50th streets, as well as the southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Harrison Street, will close for the Hot Chocolate Run in Seattle. People traveling SR 99 should also continue to expect delays on northbound SR 99 over the First Avenue South bridge south of downtown Seattle, where two right lanes remain closed until further notice following a bridge inspection on Wednesday, Feb. 18. A temporary speed reduction to 25 mph remains in effect. This comes on top of existing lane reductions on northbound I-5 as part of the Revive I-5 program to preserve the Ship Canal Bridge.

Now, here’s the event lineup, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

START YOUR DAY WITH PANCAKES: 8-10 am pancake breakfast at Alki Lodge 152 in The Junction (40th/Edmunds).

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is going to White Center today for the Sunday Funday run, this time from Moonshot Coffee – meet at 9 am. (9622 16th SW)

FREE WEST AFRICAN DANCE CLASS: Sunday dancing! 9:30 am at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in late-winter produce-and-products season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, apples, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta, more.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Multiple locations and times again today (use the Cookie Finder), including 10 am-1 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE DROP-IN TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re invited to hang out at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

KORNER BLUES MATINEE: Afternoon blues music with Working Class Jones at Tim’s Tavern, 2 pm, all ages, tickets here. (16th SW & SW 98th, White Center)

FEEDING THE CAULDRON AT MR. B’S:2-5 pm “informal witchy skillshare meetup for queers, punks, & Outcasts” at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor), reading “House of the Spirits” by Isabel Allende this month,

CHAMBER MUSIC MASTERPIECES FESTIVAL: 3 pm, Music Northwest concert at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor). Tickets and program summary here.

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’: Closing day! Online tickets are sold out for the “comic fable” at ArtsWest, but check with the box office for any 3 pm tickets. (4711 California SW)

SCREAM CLUB: 5 pm at Lincoln Park Picnic Shelter 4 (north on the shoreline path), gather and on cue, scream! (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Play begins at 7:30 pm – you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, music to wrap up your weekend, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

