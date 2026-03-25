Updates from West Seattle’s first tiny-house village, Camp Second Chance

City policy requires Community Advisory Committees be set up for sites like the tiny-house village Camp Second Chance and the planned tiny-house/RV-lot Glassyard Commons, both in southeast West Seattle. These groups’ meetings are meant to be a monthly opportunity to get updates on what’s happening at the sites and surface any community concerns. Participation in the Camp Second Chance CAC has long lagged; two community members were at its monthly online meeting on Tuesday afternoon, along with reps from LIHI, which operates CSC and will operate Glassyard Commons. We watched the meeting for the first time in months. Here’s what we heard: 82 people are living at the 9701 Myers Way S. site right now – and 24 pets, it was noted. Five tiny houses are vacant but not because of a shortage of prospective residents; the previous occupants left belongings behind and CSC has had some kind of issue – about to be resolved, participants were assured – storing them. Tiny houses are meant to be a stepping stone to permanent housing, and the LIHI reps said that’s pending for 12 CSC residents, including two who recently secured full-time employment. The prospective housing ranges from an apartment building that LIHI is managing to a voucher to help with rental housing in Snohomish County. Another unique housing placement: They’re in the process of finding an adult care home for a camp resident with a brain injury. One community concern surfaced – getting the city to deal with an unsanctioned encampment on city property outside the CSC fence. The meeting lasted less than a half-hour; next one is at 4 pm April 28, and you can get on the list for the link – or ask about advisory committee participation – by emailing marta@lihi.org.