TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday, third day of northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge closure, plus Wind Advisory alert

5:59 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 11, 2026, third day of what has changed to a 5-day repair closure for the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge. The South Park Bridge is the major detour for those coming from the south:

The West Seattle low bridge is an alternative too.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page..

WEATHER – WITH WIND ALERT – AND SUNRISE/SUNSET

That rain/snow mix never did materialize. Now, we have a Wind Advisory alert for this afternoon and evening – SW winds 25 to 30 mph, possibly gusting to 50 mph. Otherwise, the forecast says it’ll be rainy,- high in the low 50s. Sunrise is at 7:30 am; sunset at 7:09 pm. Nine days until spring!

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes. (Note that buses usually traveling the NB 1st Avenue S. Bridge are using the South Park Bridge, but no missed stops, Metro told us.)

MORE SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!