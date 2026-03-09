TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Monday, first day of northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge closure

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, March 9, 2026, the scheduled start of a 3-day repair closure for the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge. One major detour for people coming from the south will be across the South Park Bridge:

The West Seattle low bridge is an alternative for crossing the river, too.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

BUS REROUTES: Metro hadn’t posted any as of early today but check here.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Rain/snow mix possible this morning, says the forecast – high in the upper 40s. Daylight Saving Time is here, so it’s unrise at 7:33 am; sunset at 7:06 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes.

MORESPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!