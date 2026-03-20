UPDATE: Crash at bottom of Highland Park Way hill

10:07 AM: The left side of that traffic-camera view shows the scene of a crash at the bottom of Highland Park Way hill, in the inside eastbound lane (as mentioned earlier in our morning traffic roundup). The crash is reported to involve a car and “transit van.” The car driver may have a head injury, according to police, so SFD medics are there. Avoid the area for a while.

10:27 AM: SFD has just been dispatched to a Highland Park child-care facility to check out kids who were reported to have been in the van, described as having had 12 kids and three adults inside at the time of the crash. We’ll follow up later with SFD. Meantime, the traffic-camera system is now malfunctioning so we can’t check on whether the crash scene has cleared or not.