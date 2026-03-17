The North Admiral green stripe, St. Patrick’s Day festivities ahead, and what else is up for your West Seattle Tuesday

Thanks to Mike Burns for the photo of the refreshed green stripe on 41st Avenue SW north of Admiral Way, an annual St. Patrick’s Day mystery – attributed to unidentified leprechauns – and tradition! Meantime, we’ve been covering St. Patrick’s Day events since Friday, and today’s highlight list starts with what we have for today/tonight (if we’re missing anything, westseattleblog@gmail.com, thank you!):

CIRCA CELEBRATION: From breakfast through dinner, find special menu items and a festive atmosphere at Circa (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor); see the added dinner menu in our calendar listing. Irish music and decorations too. Open until 10 pm.

IRISH DANCE PERFORMANCE: Dancers from West Seattle’s Comerford School of Irish Dance will be at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) at 1 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK PUB: Every year on St. Patrick’s Day, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) is transformed. Be there 5-8 pm for this year’s festivities: “Join us for corned beef sandwiches and loaded baked potatoes, green beer and mint ice cream, plus Irish tunes.”

Now, our other event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE: Rather play indoors on this gray day? Open until noon for little ones and their caregivers. (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: This weekly event at at Bridge School Cooperative Elementary is also happening today, 10 am-noon. (10300 28th SW)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today with District 5030’s environmental chair Dave Spicer . (4470 35th SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL: At 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. Today’s agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Two West Seattle HS games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), softball at 4 pm vs. Roosevelt, baseball at 7:30 pm vs. Kennedy Catholic.

RESTAURANT POP-UP: Crave is at The Neighborhood, now every Tuesday (6503 California SW), 4-8 pm or until sold out.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

INTERFAITH PRAYER VIGIL: Continuing weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza. (61st SW and

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: Monthly evening gathering, 6 pm, rotating locations – our listing has the email address you can use to find out where!

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you don’t work for Boeing – email in advance to RSVP.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five places where you can play trivia on Tuesdays – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!