SPRING 2026: The West Seattle way to welcome upcoming season change

(Saturday rainbow seen from West Seattle – photo by Curry Gibson)

Despite our wintry weather this past Friday, spring arrives next Friday, at the equinox moment at 7:46 am. Eleven hours later, you can join West Seattle’s unique change-of-seasons observance, educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen‘s 68th quarterly sunset watch at Solstice Park. On the plateau atop the 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW park’s slope are markers that line up with the sun’s path on equinoxes and solstices, and if the sky cooperates, you can see for yourself exactly how that works. (If the sky doesn’t give the sun an opening to shine through, the gathering is on anyway, in any climatological condition but pouring rain and/or thunder and lightning.) Since the sunset path this time of year ends behind the Lincoln Park treetops to the park’s west, the observed sunset moment will be as early as 6:50 pm; Alice will be there 6:30-7:30 pm.