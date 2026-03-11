Parade! Park concerts! Party in the street! Summer previews and more @ Admiral Neighborhood Association’s March 2026 gathering

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Here on the verge of spring, summer was on many minds at the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s general gathering Tuesday night, facilitated at the Admiral HUB (ex-church) by ANA president Joanie Jacobs. Introducing other board members who were there, she said, “We are the board – but the ANA is YOU” – the community.

One early board member with a bit of info to present – new treasurer Becky Crompton, who said the group has about $9,000 on hand – that might sound impressive, but it’s only a quarter of what the ANA’s summer events cost to put on, so the group has some fundraising to do.

POLICE UPDATE: Seattle Police Community Liaison Officer German Barreto presented the crime data, as has become a regular feature toward the start of most neighborhood-group meetings. He’s the community liaison officer for the Southwest Precinct. Year to date stats – no categories are up, he said. For Admiral, aggravated assaults are the only category that’s up (weapons make the difference); no confirmed gunfire incidents in the Admiral area so far this year. Inviting questions, he was asked about a sign at Jack Block Park that said “no immigration activity” allowed; Officer Barreto reiterated the city position, but wasn’t sure about the park sign (Jack Block is a port-owned park). If you see an incident and aren’t sure what’s going on, call 911 so they can find out for sure – ICE, undercover SPD, or something else. “Don’t intervene, call 911,” and let the calltaker know you’d like to get an update on whatever it turned out to be.

Another attendee asked about summer patrol plans for Alki and vicinity. SPD plans “emphasis patrols,” he said, but again this year that depends on staffing “and I heard our budget might get cut” (the mayor has asked city departments to prepare possible cuts). What about ramping up for the World Cup Seattle matches? Jacobs asked. Barreto said he’d have to look into the Southwest Precinct specifics. Another question: Do you have emphasis patrols around schools? SPD and the district are still working on it.

After Barreto concluded, when nobody else had anything to ask: Jacobs suggested to attendees, “Know your neighbors.”

CARE DEPARTMENT: One of the city’s other standalone public-safety departments is CARE – Community Assisted Response and Engagement – explained by guest speaker Devonte Belle, its public-affairs and policy director. He was previously a supervisor in 911 (a service that CARE provides in addition to deploying its Crisis Responders). CARE is 2 1/2 years old now – but the responders are still primarily dual-dispatched (with police); they are all social workers, “with a lot of knowledge of the system and the ihdividuals they are helping in the field.” He mentioned the “tension with the Police Department” about who handles what (highlighted lately in regional-media reports), and though they can now be solo dispatched without police in some circumstances, there are still a lot of restrictions “that we don’t necessarily agree with, but they’re there.” It’s up to 911 dispatchers to decide who to send to an incident when you call in; you might be able to request them but be ready to tell them what’s going on so the dispatchers can make the best decision.

The CARE responders number 27 right now, and that’ll grow to 48 people this year, but they’re also expanding hours, so those 48 responders will be stretched across more hours/days. Typically they’d have one or two teams in this area (Southwest) between noon and 10 pm. We asked what a typical CARE response might be like; Belle said that responders typically spend 40 to 45 minutes at a scene, possibly offering emotional support, maybe helping with reasons they can’t get into shelter – offering clothes, transportation, caring for pets that might not be able to go into a shelter with them. Bus tickets too, if somebody has family somewhere that can help (Belle was careful to say that they don’t just put people on buses to get them out of town). They can provide food and hygiene items. They also can refer someone to the Crisis Solution Center.

One other bit of information: CARE responders’ starting pay is around $43/hour.

First question was about who does what in the alternate response world, which also includes the “nurse line.”

The 911 center only has about 75 percent of the staffing that it should, 150 currently.

If something is happening now – call 911 not the non-emergency. Let THEM decide who to – whether to – dispatch.

Belle was asked about the upcoming RV/tiny home site, Glassyard Commons. Tiny-house sites rarely generate 911 calls, he said; often residents of tiny-home villages realize that if they screw up, they’re probably going to get kicked out, so they self-police.

SUMMER IS NOT FAR AWAY! That’s how Jacobs opened the next part of the meeting, about the ANA’s event slate for this summer. They’re recruiting volunteers to help with everything.

It all starts with the West Seattle Kids’ 4th of July Parade, 10 am July 4. Becky Brownlee is co-chairing it – “it’s such a fun day.” The parade as usual will be followed by park games, food trucks, sack races, and they need lots of help with both advance coordination and day-of. They’re having a volunteer meeting on May 19 for all ANA summer events. Jacobs noted that the parade “is not just a kids’ event” – and she added that they’re looking for a connection with a marching band, “even a small one,” to lead the parade. One suggestion was for a HONK! style marching band.

Admiral Music in the Parks (AMP), chaired by Dan Jacobs and Meagan Loftin, will be “on the road” again this year and beyond, even though its original home, Hiawatha, is open. July 16 at Belvidere, July 23 at California Place Park, July 30 at Hamilton Viewpoint, and 30 bands already have expressed interest in playing. Loftin said it’s “the chillest thing possible” to volunteer at – “sit at a table and talk to people when they come up to you.” They have “lots of opportunities for business sponsors.”

The Admiral Block Party, headed by Joanie Jacobs, will again start with a Friday night pre-func, August 21, and then all-day August 22, on California north of Admiral Way. That not only spreads the fun over two days, but also spreads the setup over two days. They try hard to focus on truly local vendors, “to let our local businesses really shine,” said Joanie. Everyone is a volunteer so “we run on volunteer power,” she exclaimed. “The volunteer meeting is where to hear specifics about those events,” she said – so save 7 pm May 19, location TBA. The point was also made, you don’t have to decide which one event to get involved with – you can be part of more than one.

MEMBERSHIP: Loftin talked about how they’re continuing to revise tiered levels – “ways for you to give us more money” if you want to, and working on swhich levels of involvement are available for businsses. She talked about some of the business supporters (you can see them on the ANA website). They’ve also produced brochures, too. And volunteer help to deliver copies to businsses would be welcome too!

PATRICK SAND AWARD: Dan Jacobs talked about the opening of nominations for the second year of this award in the spirit and memory of WSB co-founder Patrick Sand, who died almost a year an a half ago. Alki Bike and Board owner and community advocate Stu Hennessey was the first recipient. “We’re looking for somebody who is an incredible influence in the neighborhood.” You can make a nomination through the ANA website. A committee will review the nominations and then your editor here (Patrick’s widow) will help choose from among the finalists. Dan Jacobs is looking for people to help him review nominations – you can contact him through the ANA website.

ADMIRAL CLEANUP: ANA will do one or two cleanups this year, said Ryan Crompton – last year they picked up 20 bags of trash and Ryan was surprised by the volume of cigarette butts. First one will probably be “in May-June timeframe,” then one in fall, dates expected by next ANA meeting, so you can make plans to volunteer.

EMERGENCY HUBS: Longtime leader in the Seattle Emergency Hubs organization, Cindi Barker, stood in front of the group to say that Admiral needs another volunteer hub captain to lead this place that will spring into action to help coordinate information in case of catastrophe that cuts regular communication levels. If you’re considering getting involved, a HUB class this Saturday (here’s our calendar listing) will kick off training for West Seattle volunteers. It’s not a lot of work, Barker and Joanie Jacobs agreed – “it’s really not hard-hard,” emphasized Barker. Admiral’s had turnover though some hubs have the same captain with whom they started more than a decade.

ART WALK THIS THURSDAY: Admiral is one of the main neighborhoods this time again – 5-8 pm Thursday (March 12); you can preview venues here.

ADMIRAL CHURCH: The church’s new Pastor Jermell Witherspoon was introduced (and noted his showcase here on WSB last month).

ANA MEETING LOCATION: May 12 will be back at the HUB again and then after that, when meetings start up in fall, they want to find a semi-permanent space for the meeting, since the ex-church site won’t be available, with demolition and then redevelopment likely to be under way this fall. Watch connecttoadmiral.org for updates.