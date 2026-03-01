Memorial service Saturday for Georgie Myrtia Bright Kunkel, 105

Five and a half years ago, we photographed West Seattle comedian, writer, activist, and “Rosie” Georgie Kunkel on the eve of her hundredth birthday. Last October, at 105, she moved on from this plane of existence, and next weekend, family and friends will gather to celebrate her life. Her daughter asked us to publish a reminder of the memorial service, which is set for 1 pm next Saturday, March 7, at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation (7141 California SW). Here’s her obituary.