How much money will the next Seattle Public Library levy proposal ask for? We’re about to find out

The next major city levy to expire will be the one that provides a third of the funding for the Seattle Public Library system. We’ll find out tomorrow what Mayor Katie Wilson wants to ask voters to approve to replace the levy when it expires at year’s end. The mayor is scheduled to announce her library-levy proposal at 12:30 pm Tuesday (March 10). The expiring levy was put forward by then-Mayor Jenny Durkan in 2019, a seven-year, $213 million levy that in turn replaced the seven-year, $123 million levy passed by voters in 2012. If you want to know how levy money’s been spent, here’s a page devoted to that info. After the mayor’s announcement tomorrow, the City Council starts reviewing it at 9:30 am Wednesday as the Select Committee on the Library Levy; you can comment at the meetings as well as at a public hearing April 2nd.