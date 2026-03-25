Highland Park Way project @ HPAC, special night for Easy Street Music Quiz, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo sent by K Smith)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

REMINDER – WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar and missed it because of our late list today, here’s your reminder for next week).

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

MYSTERY CLUB AT THE LIBRARY: 2:30 pm, fun for tweens at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: From the Metro League schedule today: Two baseball games at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), West Seattle HS vs. Cleveland at 2:30, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Seattle Academy at 5 pm.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

HIGHLAND PARK WAY PROJECT @ HPAC: Project reps from SDOT will be the main guests at tonight’s HPAC meeting, 6 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), to talk about the Highland Park Way hill lane-conversion project (here’s our latest report).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Want to talk about our city’s growth, present and future, as the City Council reviews round 2 of rezoning? You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: 6 pm at the West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), non-members welcome too.

KUNDALINI YOGA: Now at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving at midweek – go on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HUM-IN PROTEST: This gathering is for protesting via sound vibration, 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

HOLY HOUR FOR PEACE: The community is welcome to join in this contemplative event to follow Pope Leo’s exhortation to “dare peace.” 7 pm to 8 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th SW and SW Myrtle).

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues tonight starting with a special Wednesday night edition of Easy Street Records‘ Music Quiz, 6:30 and 7:30 pm … Also: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play, cash prizes … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The stage is yours at West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!