HAPPENING NOW: Six artists, one loft, surprises at ‘Feather in the Wind’ show

Christian J. Pearson‘s ceramic birds have a surprise inside, making them audible art too (hint: gently shake one). That was pointed out by one of the other five artists also in the “Feather in the Wind” pop-up, in its final day upstairs at Alki Arts in Morgan Junction (6030 California SW) until 6 pm. It’s a light-filled space, and not just because of the windows:

Jody Wally‘s ceramic work includes lamps – functional as well as beautiful. Or if you’re contemplating sending someone a note. Gretchen Flickinger has original prints on her cards:

Cassie Hennessey‘s feather studies inspired the pop-up’s name:

Angie Marcelynas – The Little Merle – incorporates recycled material into her jewelry, including new charm bracelets at this weekend’s pop-up:

Sketcher Pam Lustig is an addition to the “Feather in the Wind” roster since last pop-up:

You have until 6 pm to meet the artists, browse their work, and enjoy complimentary snacks – look for the staircase just north of the main Alki Arts entrance.