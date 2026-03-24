Feed your neighbors! Help harvest Puget Ridge Edible Park food destined for donation

(WSB photo: 2024 event featuring food harvested at PREP)
Much of the food grown at our area’s one-of-a-kind Puget Ridge Edible Park [map] is donated to West Seattle Food Bank to feed those in need – but somebody has to harvest it, and Stu Hennessey is hoping for more helping hands this season. Here’s his community invitation:
Harvest fresh vegetables for the West Seattle Food Bank! Come to Puget Ridge Edible Park every Thursday from 5 to 7 pm to help harvest a variety of fresh, healthy, and nutrient-rich food for Friday morning delivery at the West Seattle Food Bank. This Seattle public park produces an abundance of the healthiest vegetables, some of which you will never find in a store. Enough for the volunteers to share as well. Contact Stu Hennessey, alkistu1@gmail.com
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