CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Bail set for North Shorewood shooting suspect arrested in West Seattle

(Reader-provided image, KCSO response Friday night)

The 18-year-old shooting suspect who turned out Friday night to be in High Point instead of barricaded inside a North Shorewood house remains jailed today on half a million dollars bail. We reported on the situation as it unfolded that night and obtained court documents today from the suspect’s probable-cause hearing. They say another family member called 911 to report the suspect had shot his brother and said the victim was driving himself to a Burien hospital; King County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled him over and called medics, who took him to a Seattle hospital. Meantime, the family member told deputies that the suspect shot through a wall with a “long gun” after he and the victim argued, and that’s allegedly what hit him in the abdomen. Deputies believed the suspect was in the house and surrounded it while awaiting a warrant to go in, but as we reported that night, the court documents note that he called them to say he was miles away, near High Point Neighborhood House, and wanted to turn himself in. (How he got there and why he went there, the document narrative doesn’t say.) Back at the scene, deputies say, they found “a long gun that looks like an AR-15, .22 cal” outside the house and three .22 casings inside the house. So far as we can find online, the suspect has no record; the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office expects to get the case by tomorrow for a charging decision.