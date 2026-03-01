COUNTDOWN: One month untill registration opens for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026

All sorts of spring dates are suddenly close – our clocks “spring forward” an hour one week from today, and spring officially arrives on March 20. One other date to throw into the mix – we are exactly one month away from the start of registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, coordinated since its fourth year (2008) by us here at WSB! April 1 is when we open signups for WSCGSD, which is always the second Saturday in May – this year, that’s Saturday, May 9, 2026. WSCGSD is not one big sale, but rather an occasion for hundreds of sales all over the peninsula (most years including a few to the south in White Center, North Shorewood, and vicinity too), at houses, apartment complexes, schools, businesses, all sorts of venues. We produce a numbered map and sale list, with registration opening at the start of April and lasting 3+ weeks; the map (both printable and clickable versions) is available one week before sale day. Ours wasn’t Seattle’s first Community Garage Sale Day, but it’s become the biggest. So if you’re planning a sale, look for the registration announcement on April 1, and then be ready to sell and/or shop and/or just meet your neighbors, 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 9, 2026!