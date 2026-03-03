CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Elementary staffer wins school district All-Star Award

Thanks for the tip! A reader points out that this recent announcement of Seattle Public Schools All-Star “Beacon of Hope” awards includes a West Seattle Elementary staff member:

Maryan Khalif, Instructional Assistant – West Seattle Elementary

Maryan Khalif is an extraordinary instructional assistant whose presence strengthens every part of the West Seattle Elementary community. She consistently goes above and beyond her role, building deep, trusting relationships with students through compassion, patience, and a culturally responsive approach that ensures every child feels seen and valued.

Maryan’s ability to connect with students is evident in her day‑to‑day actions. She pays close attention to students’ emotional needs and often notices when a child needs extra care or encouragement before anyone else does.

A native Somali speaker, Maryan plays a vital role in bridging communication between the school and families. She frequently welcomes Somali‑speaking families in their primary language, helping them navigate school routines, building strong partnerships, and ensuring parents feel genuinely connected to their child’s learning.

“Each day is meaningful, and I value the positive relationships I have built with students, families, and colleagues. I believe in fostering positive vibes in the workplace, and that sense of respect, support, and collaboration is what makes my work truly fulfilling,” Maryan said.

Maryan is also known for stepping in wherever help is needed, even without being asked. Whether it’s assisting a teacher who suddenly needs coverage, supporting new students as they adjust to school routines, or noticing a logistical need and solving it on the spot, she brings initiative, reliability, and a truly team‑centered spirit. Her work ethic and genuine care make her an irreplaceable part of the school family.