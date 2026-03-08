CLOSURE REMINDER: Northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge to close Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

(WSDOT photo)

The northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge‘s two right lanes have been closed for more than two weeks, and starting early Monday morning, the entire northbound bridge is scheduled to close for three days. As announced back on Wednesday, this will be the first phase of a three-phase plan to repair cracks in the bridge deck’s steel grates – first repairs, then in April replacement of nine panels, then next year, full bridge-deck replacement. Again, this is all on the northbound side, which is 40 years older than the southbound side. The closure will start at 5 am Monday and is scheduled to end by 8 pm Wednesday; during the closure, people headed toward NB 509 from the Roxbury corridor will be pointed toward S. Cloverdale and eastward to the South Park Bridge. Once this closure’s over, all NB lanes of the bridge will be open, but the temporary 25 mph speed limit will remain in effect until after the April work – no start date for that yet.